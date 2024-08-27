Baptist News Global
Taliban vice and virtue laws provide ‘distressing vision’ for Afghanistan, warns UN envoy

Exclude from home page  |  August 27, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

The Taliban’s new vice and virtue laws that include a ban on women’s voices and bare faces in public provide a “distressing vision” for Afghanistan’s future, a top U.N. official warned Sunday.

