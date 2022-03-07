Talk about race: Mississippi House passes bill to set limits

The same Mississippi Legislature that proclaimed racial reconciliation after removing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag nearly two years ago passed a bill Thursday to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 7, 2022
The same Mississippi Legislature that proclaimed racial reconciliation after removing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag nearly two years ago passed a bill Thursday to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms.
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionSusan K. Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBob Newell
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner, Mark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKen Sehested
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionChristy Edwards
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionLaurel Cluthe
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner, Mark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionSusan K. Smith
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionLaurel Cluthe
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionBob Browning
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionDavid M. Holley
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionAshley Robinson
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff