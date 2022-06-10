Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Tallying the dead is one thing, giving them names would take an ‘inexhaustible voice,’ as the ancient Greeks knew

Exclude from home page  |  June 10, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

The official count of Americans lost to COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million. It is the latest grim milestone that has marked the progression of deaths and infections since the virus took hold in the U.S. in March 2020.

More Articles