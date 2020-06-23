Baptist News Global
Tennessean editor denounces ‘horrific’ Nashville Islam nuclear prophecy advertisement

CuratedReligion News Service  |  June 23, 2020

Religion News ServiceThe editor of the Nashville Tennessean has vowed to investigate how a full-page ad predicting a nuclear attack by Muslims purchased by a breakaway Seventh-day Adventist group ran in the paper.

