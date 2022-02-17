Baptist News Global
Tennessee preacher Greg Locke says demons told him names of witches in his church

Exclude from home page  |  February 17, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The offering was over and the worship team at Global Vision Bible Church had just finished singing “Oh How I Love Jesus” when the Rev. Greg Locke began telling his church about his conversations with demons.

