Texans will vote in November on whether governments can limit religious services

October 21, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Texas voters will decide on Election Day (Nov. 2) whether state and local governments can impose limits on religious services, such as the public health orders that shut down houses of worship and businesses earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

