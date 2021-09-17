Baptist News Global
Texas’ abortion ban prompts push in Congress to pass federal reproductive rights bill, while renewing filibuster feud

September 17, 2021

Read the full story: The Texas Tribune

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote on a reproductive rights bill when lawmakers reconvene in Washington this month, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas’ new six-week abortion ban.

