Texas abortion law challenge heads to state’s supreme court, likely adding more delays to case

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday sent the legal challenge to Texas’ restrictive abortion law to the state’s Supreme Court, a move that is expected to significantly delay the case and that abortion opponents had hoped would occur.
BNG staff | January 20, 2022
