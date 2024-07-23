Baptist News Global
Texas’ Christian-influenced curriculum spurs worries about bullying, church-state separation

July 23, 2024

Read the full story: The Texas Tribune

Andy Wine thinks most children can understand the Golden Rule. Talking over your peers is rude. Insulting others is mean. Don’t hurt people. In short, it’s common sense, Wine said.

