Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims

The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed the final two executions scheduled this year in Texas.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 27, 2021
The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed the final two executions scheduled this year in Texas.
NewsBNG staff
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJustin Cox
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionR.G. Huff
AnalysisJacob Alan Cook
OpinionBridget Eileen Rivera
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionTim Brown
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionStephanie Lape
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRob Dyer
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsReid S. Trulson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionR.G. Huff
OpinionBridget Eileen Rivera
OpinionTim Brown
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStephanie Lape
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionRob Dyer
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionJuan Carlos Esparza Ochoa
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionFriar Nicolas Maria
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTerry Maples
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
OpinionBrett Younger
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff