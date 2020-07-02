Baptist News Global
Texas Megachurch Defends Having Choir Of Over 100 Sing In Front Of Mike Pence

A Dallas evangelical church is standing by its decision to have an over 100-person choir sing without masks during a Sunday service attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

