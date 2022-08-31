Baptist News Global
Texas School District Rejects ‘In God We Trust’ Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font

August 31, 2022

Under a new law, Texas public schools must display posters that say “In God We Trust” if they are donated to a campus. But when a parent offered signs written in Arabic and rainbow colors, they were rejected.

