Texas Woman Who ‘Nearly Died’ Savages Ted Cruz At Senate Hearing Over Abortion Ban

Amanda Zurawski tore into GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas at a Senate hearing on Wednesday over the state’s abortion ban, saying she “nearly died on their watch” after being denied care in a pregnancy crisis.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 28, 2023
Amanda Zurawski tore into GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas at a Senate hearing on Wednesday over the state’s abortion ban, saying she “nearly died on their watch” after being denied care in a pregnancy crisis.
OpinionDavid Clohessy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionClaire Hein Blanton
NewsElizabeth Souder
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAudrey Simango
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLetters to the Editor
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsCynthia Astle
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionSarah Boberg
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsElizabeth Souder
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Clohessy
OpinionClaire Hein Blanton
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Reinhard
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionBritt Luby
OpinionNaomi King Walker
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionDwight A. Moody
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff