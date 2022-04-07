Baptist News Global
The Antisocial Strain of Sincere Religious Beliefs Is on the Rise

April 7, 2022

Read the full story: The New Republic

At Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s recent confirmation hearings, Senator John Cornyn pointed out a persistent problem in secular liberalism. Sometimes, religious freedom comes into conflict with other constitutional rights.

