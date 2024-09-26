Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

The Cross in an Age of ‘Spiritual Derangement’

Exclude from home page  |  September 26, 2024

Read the full story: Christianity Today

I love the church, but I can’t say I always understand or even like it. And in my more than half a century inside it, I can’t remember a time when the American church seemed less clear about its identity and purpose.

More Articles