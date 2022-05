Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Conservative Supreme Court justices are rewriting our Constitution. The leaked draft of Justice Alito’s majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade radically alters American law and our understanding of constitutional rights. It isn’t the first consequential reversal from this court, nor will it be the last. But Americans are unprepared to live under the regime being crafted by judicial fiat. We are not ready to live in a Christian nation.