The French baron who revived the Olympics believed they were more than sport – they were a religion of perfection and peace

Exclude from home page  |  August 7, 2024

Read the full story: The Conversation

Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, always envisioned the Games as much more than the sum of their parts. “Olympism,” as he coined it, was a new type of religion – one shorn of gods, yet transcendent all the same.

