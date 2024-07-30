The leadership house is on fire …

… And it is a good idea to allow it to burn to the ground.

Then we can stand around its ashes in solidarity as we work to allow the emergence of a new way to practice the important craft of discerning leaders.

The planet is suffering from the “top down, power-over, ego-centered bullying” that is mostly the norm found in too many of the world’s leaders at the present moment.

In Starhawk’s Truth or Dare: Encounters with Power, Authority and Mystery, she says, “Power-over shapes every institution in our society. This is the power that is wielded in the workplace, in the schools, in the courts, in the doctor’s office and in our religious institutions. Power-over is linked to domination and control. It is a view that comes from seeing the world as a place made up of atomized, nonliving parts, mechanically interacting and valued not for what they inherently are but only in relation to some outside standard.”

This way of leading appears to give the leader authority, but unfortunately, such authority is not grounded in respect for authority, it is merely fear of the power-over energy.

When leaders are able to approach their roles with energy that is generated by “power-from-within,” there is a sense of the possibility of sustaining life through a deep sense of connection and creativity. There is a level of respect for everyone, and people are listened to and appreciated for the ideas they bring to the table.

Those who are being led have a sense of being able to act, which is the true nature of being empowered. The individual leader understands their leadership role is connected to a power higher than themselves and what their ego can imagine. The role of the leader can be seen in much the way as the ancient Greek doctors saw themselves in the days of Hippocrates as they made their pledge of allegiance to the gods and pledged to them to do the best work possible.

It is important to think of the leader as having a sense of an inner connection to the Spirit or at least something deeper than the outward glory of ego-centered achievements that provides the capacity to create possibilities for transformation and healing to the leader and those being led.

Along with this, a shift in focus that allows for the leader to see beyond ego-centered management and achievement makes it possible for the leader and their followers to develop a paradigm of having “power-with” one another. This is the type of leadership dynamic that breaks down negative hierarchical boundaries and creates energy that can provide space for true respect for authority and leadership that supports life.

When all those involved feel empowered by the way in which their work is appreciated and are invited to be partners in the creation and implementation of structures that support overall success, it is possible to reduce the toxicity and other negative behaviors in the spaces being governed. It is possible to reduce ego-centered bully behavior and eliminate violence from our interactions with one another.

The cultural narrative of power-over and violence has taught so many leaders that there is no other way to lead. Along with this, the era of addiction to the quick and easy way to do everything and the constant scrutiny of every action taken that might be capable of becoming something that verifies the leader’s assessment of their ego-inflated behaviors reinforce the power-over leadership model and increase the psychological violence expressed too many leaders now.

In the final analysis, it is crucial for those who are daring enough to consider the pursuit of becoming a leader to seriously seek the wisest counsel possible and make sure to interrogate their understanding of what is calling them and whether or not it is simply an ego-driven idea about becoming powerful or a demand from their soul that refuses to go unheeded.

Catherine Meeks was given the President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement and Service Award in August 2022; was listed by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the 500 women to watch in Georgia in 2022; retired as the Clara Carter Acree Distinguished Professor of Socio-Cultural Studies at Mercer University; is an author, community and wellness activist and mid\wife to the soul. She previously served as founding executive director of Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing and currently serves as founder and executive director of the Turquoise and Lavender Institute for Transformation and Healing. She lives in Atlanta.