Read the full story: Religion News Service

Over the last decade, college campuses across the U.S. have seen a rise in the number of students who identify as “nones,” a category invented by pollsters and demographers to describe that combination of students who identify themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular.” According to the Pew Research Center in 2023, about 28% of U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated.