The Oldest Church In Philadelphia Is Swedish, Anti-Racist And Holds Together Brick By Historical Brick

Inside the oldest church building in Pennsylvania, Jeanette Woehr stands next to a wooden church pew painted white — sixth from the front on the right side — the pew where her grandmother, her mother and she worshipped their entire lives.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 3, 2022
Inside the oldest church building in Pennsylvania, Jeanette Woehr stands next to a wooden church pew painted white — sixth from the front on the right side — the pew where her grandmother, her mother and she worshipped their entire lives.
OpinionAmber Cantorna
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMartha Dixon Kearse
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionHannah Coe
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisScott C. Ryan
NewsEmily Cousins
OpinionJoni B. Hannigan
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAudrey Simango
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionAaron Van Voorhis
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisChris Conley
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionAndrew Manis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsEmily Cousins
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner, Jeff Brumley, Mark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionMartha Dixon Kearse
OpinionHannah Coe
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionJoni B. Hannigan
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionAaron Van Voorhis
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionMegan Benninger
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionSusan K. Smith
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionRebecca Hewitt-Newson
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionPam Durso
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff