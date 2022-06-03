Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

The Oldest Church In Philadelphia Is Swedish, Anti-Racist And Holds Together Brick By Historical Brick

Exclude from home page  |  June 3, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Inside the oldest church building in Pennsylvania, Jeanette Woehr stands next to a wooden church pew painted white — sixth from the front on the right side — the pew where her grandmother, her mother and she worshipped their entire lives.

More Articles