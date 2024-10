Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

In a recent front-page article, New York Times religion reporter Ruth Graham explores a historic gendered shift in church attendance. As the data show: survey after survey reveals a marked increase in young men’s church attendance, while young women’s church attendance continues to wane. But Graham’s silence on the overwhelming whiteness of these young Christian men is deafening. It reflects an all-too-American tendency to collapse “religion” into what white Christian men do, think, or feel.