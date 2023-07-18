The pope’s Ukraine peace envoy heads to Washington with the plight of children top of his agenda

Pope Francis’ peace envoy was traveling to Washington on Monday as part of the Holy See’s peace initiatives for Ukraine, hoping to support humanitarian operations especially concerning children, the Vatican said Monday.
July 18, 2023
