The racist message of do-nothing religion, courtesy of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

In the wake of widespread protests against police brutality, Americans are looking to their leaders for a message of unity. As pastors and elected officials get their footing and issue responses, a familiar pattern is emerging. Perhaps it’s best captured in a recent headline from the Texas Tribune which read, “Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says America must turn to God to heal racism.” Is this the spiritual wisdom that will bring us together, or more of the same complacency with racialized religious privilege that has come to characterize today’s Republican Party?