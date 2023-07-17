Baptist News Global
The Rev. Steve Pieters, who changed minds about AIDS, dies at 70

The Rev. Stephen Pieters, a minister and HIV/AIDS activist best known for his exceptional interview with televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in 1985, died Saturday (July 8) at age 70.

