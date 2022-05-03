The Skit Guys go to the movies

The Skit Guys are known for creating laughter with purpose. Now they’ve found a new venue at the movies.

The Skit Guys are Eddie James and Tommy Woodard. Together, they been creating laughing moments for Christian and church audiences for 25 years.

“When churches started using videos — and no one asked us to make these videos — we were just like, well, let’s give it a shot,” Eddie said with his usual humor.

In reality, these guys have given it more than a shot. Their comedy sketches presented by video and in live performances have inspired congregations worldwide.

The Skit Guys recently sat down for a somewhat serious interview with Baptist News Global to explain why they’ve ventured into new territory, their first feature film, Family Camp. The movie is based on the premise of taking families to a church camp.

For the two men, this been a dream come true and an act of faith, Tommy said, quipping: “Let’s just act as if maybe one day we could make a faith-based family friend friendly comedy.”

Seriously, their hope is that viewers will leave the theater encouraged and finding hope.

“We know the Bible says laughter is good medicine and that’s true,” Tommy said. “We also believe laughter breaks down walls for the truth to enter, and this film is filled with great funny moments. I think families are going to have a great time together.”

Tommy and Eddie at least seem to have had a great time making the movie.

“There are characters in this movie that are over the top. But I think we tried really hard to make the storylines and the relationships feel real and yet fun,” Tommy explained. “What was so beautiful behind the scenes is probably what you will see on screen.”

That may shine through because the two actors know each other so well and have worked together so long. “I’ve got to grow up with my best friend from high school,” Tommy continued. “We’ve had the chance to do skits at small churches to big churches.”

And they realize these opportunities have been a gift, Tommy says, citing Luke 12:48. “To whom much is given, much as expected. I think we were both awed and we felt the weight of the responsibility with the studio behind us and everything. It was like this is God’s amazing playground and look where we get to play for a little bit. It was just beautiful.”

The guys also have some other goals in mind for the film: “With the two years we’ve just been through. I hope that (people) walk out and their sides hurt because they’ve been laughing so hard. I hope when they hop in that car, mom and dad feel like heroes because they just took their kids to see the movie. I hope there’s moments where questions come up and they are able to say, ‘Hey, you know when Eddie Sanders’ character said this, you know, it made me think of this.’ Or, ‘You know, when I saw Tommy talking to his son, I thought this. I hope it opens up great discussion.”

That’s the same goal as their original skits, which are comedy with a higher purpose, Tommy said. “That’s a beautiful thing when that happens. We get people laughing and we take that. We take that funny job very seriously.”

