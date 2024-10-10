‘The UK is entering its first atheist age,’ say researchers

The proportion of atheists in the UK has grown to such an extent that it is now possible to speak of the country’s “first atheist age”, a group of researchers has said after publishing the findings of a major study into atheism.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 10, 2024
The proportion of atheists in the UK has grown to such an extent that it is now possible to speak of the country’s “first atheist age”, a group of researchers has said after publishing the findings of a major study into atheism.
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionErich Bridges
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Sapp
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMara Richards Bim
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionPaul Holbrook
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMary Elizabeth Hanchey
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChris Hughes
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Sapp
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionPaul Holbrook
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionMary Elizabeth Hanchey
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionHolly Hollman
OpinionPaula Garrett
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionNataly Mora Sorenson
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff