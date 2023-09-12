Baptist News Global
The Vatican beatifies a Polish family of 9 killed by the Nazis for sheltering Jews

September 12, 2023

In an unprecedented move, the Vatican on Sunday beatified a Polish family of nine — a married couple and their small children — who were executed by the Nazis during World War II for sheltering Jews.

