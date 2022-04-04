Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

The white nationalist fringe just took a giant step closer to the center of the GOP

Exclude from home page  |  April 4, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” It was this statement that finally got Steve King, the former Iowa Republican  stripped of his committee assignments in the House of Representatives. This wasn’t the first time he’d signaled sympathy for the far right—after all, he’d had a long history of racist, bigoted remarks about immigrants and he’d even retweeted Nazi-sympathizers.

More Articles