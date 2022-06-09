Baptist News Global
There are historical and psychological reasons why the legal age for purchasing assault weapons does not make sense

June 9, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

The Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings in May 2022 had at least two things in common: The shooters were 18 years old, and they had both legally purchased their own assault rifles.

