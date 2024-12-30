These faith and spirituality influencers kept us glued to our phones in 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

For tens of millions of Americans — and people around the world — social media is a daily part of life. They turn to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X or other social media to share memes with their friends (Moo Deng, anyone?) or consume the top news story in 60 seconds or less. But an even newer phenomenon — using social media as a tool to dive more deeply into personal faith and spirituality — has emerged, appealing especially to those who may be stepping further away from religion IRL, but who are looking for community in the online world.