This is No Ordinary Anti-Blackness — The Racist History of the Pet-Eating Conspiracy

By now readers are likely familiar with the claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating peoples’ pets. It goes without saying that these claims are, as the Springfield City Manager put it, “baseless.” A week after vice presidential candidate JD Vance tweeted about the conspiracy, his running mate, Donald Trump, used the presidential debate stage to describe US immigrants as trouble-makers and pet-eaters to attack President Joe Biden’s Humanitarian Parole Program for Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and yes, Haitians.