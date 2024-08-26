Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

This year’s Burning Man to feature massive tribute to the Nova festival victims and their spirit

Exclude from home page  |  August 26, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

At 6:29 a.m. on Oct. 7, the Supernova music festival in Israel came to a screeching halt as Hamas terrorists attacked, killing roughly 400 attendees, taking dozens of hostages and launching a bloody massacre across southern Israel.

More Articles