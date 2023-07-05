Baptist News Global
This year’s Hajj was held in sweltering heat, and for those serving pilgrims there was little relief

July 5, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

As hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims walked in the footsteps of the prophets beneath a sweltering sun, contracted cleaners in lime-green jumpsuits held out matching plastic bags to collect their empty water bottles.

