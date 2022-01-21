Baptist News Global
Three members of ACNA response team resign from overseeing abuse investigation

Exclude from home page  |  January 21, 2022

Three members of the group overseeing the investigation into sexual abuse allegations in the Anglican Church in North America’s Upper Midwest Diocese resigned Monday (Jan. 17), saying that the team “downplayed or ignored” abuse survivors’ needs.

