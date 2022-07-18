To whom are you listening?

The world is aware of the ongoing Congressional hearings about Jan. 6, 2021. As Christ-followers, we must be among those who watch (and pray). We cannot afford not to pay attention to what is being said and ask challenging questions to determine the facts for ourselves.

These hearings allow us to listen to people who know the facts firsthand, like the United States Capitol Police officers and members of the former president’s inner circle, who witnessed firsthand the happenings leading up to, on and after the attack on the Capitol. If we listen to the testimonies for the what and why (it happened), this information will help us to know the who (were involved).

The nation and, more essentially, the church need to know the truth. We cannot afford to grow tired and weary as one without hope.

So many people have expressed dismay to me that they don’t know what to believe. My response is, “To whom do you listen?” In unraveling the truth, one should follow a “listening scale of accountability” that ranges from most to least accountable regarding verifiable information, starting with primary sources.

We can divide this scale into two listening categories.

Group One is the most reliable. It consists first of those who have sworn to tell the truth and nothing but the truth before God in an official proceeding, like in a court of law or before Congress. Their oath makes everything they say the truth or a lie; with perjury comes consequences — prosecution, prison or impeachment.

Second, are the people willing to sacrifice their well-being by departing from the narrative of the “tribe” to expose the truth. Often, they are isolated, shamed and ridiculed by the public, party and politicians, some in the highest echel­ons of govern­ment. Likewise, they may be stripped of their positions or voluntarily leave high-powered, sought-after political appointments.

Finally in this category are reputable journalists and reporters. They provide information from the newsroom instead of the opinion programming side of the news network. They are responsible for reporting accurately on events using a fair and unbiased perspective. However, can any news network be completely impartial in this polarized environment? It is advisable to alternate listening between right- and left-leaning news channels. Imagine a Venn diagram where two news circles overlap, forming a third circle, which allows you to see the similarities and differences between the two news programs. In the inner circle you find the facts that verify the truth.

Group Two — opinion programming — is in the lower range of the accountability scale. It provides more opinions than news, like talk show hosts/anchors, television personalities and political and social media commentators (not to be confused with social media reporters who supplement traditional news reporting in media conduits). Their success depends on a continued dose of medicated rhetoric that feeds our fears and ignites our emotions. They have exponentially grown political, sprouting statements, dangerous in today’s hyper-partisan environment.

According to the Pew Research Center report How Americans Navigate the News in 2020, “Americans who got the news via social media knew less about politics and current events and heard more about unproven stories.”

Likewise, John Dyer, in his Christianity Today article, “Restoring a Well-Balanced Wisdom Diet,” warns that those who succumb to the social media munchies are grounded in separate silos and echo chambers, where significant issues are often reduced to slogans, clichés, labels and accusations.

Unfortunately, most of us lean more toward opinion programming, without proper caution, and then wonder why we are angry, frustrated and confused.

As Christians, we must be willing to live in tension in search of the truth — even when we disagree with the information. If we follow the accountability scale when listening to what is happening in the world, take what we hear and bathe it in prayer, and seek the facts for ourselves, we will find the truth (Mathew 7:7).

Many Christians give up. They say, “Jesus is coming soon,” to which I respond, “Yes, but not yet. We are still here by God’s will for his purpose.”

This world needs the Christian example to be a light in the chaos of darkness. Therefore, we must be “‘learned” people of God who do not grow weary or resign from current events but stay knowledgeable, depending on the Holy Spirit to keep us alert so we are informed witnesses to this troubled world of Christ’s peace that surpasses understanding.

We must carry the banner of truth. Otherwise, the lies will become the facts for far too many of us.

Evelyn Webster Ofong recently completed a dissertation on “Empathic Listening: The First Step to Leaders Cultivating Unity in a Politically Divided Church.” She holds a master of arts degree in international studies from the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, and both a master of arts and doctor of ministry degrees from George W. Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University. She is a former associate director for Waco Regional Baptist Association.

