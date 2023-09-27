Together for Hope names Appalachia director

Sebrena Williamson has been named director of programs and partnerships for Together for Hope’s work in Appalachia.

Together for Hope is a rural development coalition engaging the 301 counties of persistent rural poverty in America. Launched 20 years ago by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the ministry now functions on its own with a broad coalition of partners.

Appalachia is one of five regions in which Together for Hope works.

Williamson is a West Virginia native dedicated to rural advocacy and Appalachian culture.

“Everyone has a calling, and I truly believe mine is to work in this region I call home,” she said. “I’m also excited to be part of an organization that is part of a larger rural-advocacy network. While I have a particular loyalty to Appalachia, I am also extremely passionate about advocating for rural communities everywhere. We can’t create change alone, and creating coalitions and partnerships with others outside our home regions is crucial to change, growth and real solutions.”

She will work with Keith Stillwell, who serves as vice president of Together for Hope in the Appalachian region, which encompasses 57 counties of persistent poverty in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia and Ohio.

Williamson is an Appalachian storyteller, choreographer, writer and digital marketing strategist from Huntington, W.Va. In 2018, she co-founded Saltare in Elementis Dance Collective. In 2021, she organized the local debut of the film Terra, which was filmed in West Virginia’s Ohio River Valley and explores young Appalachians’ experiences around climate change and industrial disasters.