Toned-down synod document backs female leadership, but not as deacons

Exclude from home page  |  July 11, 2024

The agenda for the next round of the Synod on Synodality, scheduled for Oct. 4-27 in Rome, will focus on female leadership and the inclusion of women in the Catholic Church, according to a document released Tuesday (July 9) by the Vatican.

