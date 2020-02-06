Baptist News Global
‘Torrents of support’ for Franklin Graham’s tour, say organizers, despite venue cancellations

CuratedChristian Today  |  February 6, 2020

Read the full story: Christian Today

Despite every single venue cancelling, the organizers of Franklin Graham’s planned UK tour say it has the strong support of churches across the country, with over 1,800 churches across the UK engaging in some capacity.

