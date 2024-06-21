Baptist News Global
Toward a more positive conspiracy — new book suggests that critical theorists and QAnon followers have more in common than you think

June 21, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Conspiracy theories and their role in popular politics have attracted enormous attention—primarily disparagement—in recent years. But what do we lose when we routinely dismiss all forms of theory that resemble oft-stigmatized conspiracy theories?

