Transgender and intersex Catholics ask pope to rethink church stance on gender-affirming care

October 15, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

For the second time in less than a year, Pope Francis met with transgender and intersex Catholics on Sunday (Oct. 13) at the Vatican, where he listened to their stories of pain, solitude and redemption.

