Transitions for the week of 2-28-20

STAFF CHANGES

William Frank Crawford Jr., to Millfield (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Joseph R. Fuller Jr., to Clinchco (Va.) Missionary Baptist Church, as pastor.

Brian D. Johnson, to American Baptist Churches of Michigan, as executive minister. He is pastor of Crossroads Community Church, Stockbridge, Mich.

Mike Obenshain, to Grandin Court Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., as youth activities coordinator.

Jeremy Slagle, concluding his tenure as youth minister at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

Cathy Truslow, to Hunton Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., as director of music for children and youth.

Jonathan Vandermark Jr., to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., as director of technical arts.

Daniel Willson, concluding his tenure as pastor of Williamsburg (Va.) Baptist Church.

Tiffany Wright, concluding her tenure as minister for care ministries at Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

RETIREMENTS

Roberta Damon, retiring after 32 years of ministry at First Baptist Church, Richmond, Va. She joined the staff in 1988 as full-time counselor.

Don Morris, retiring as pastor of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, N.C.

DEATH

Paul Montacute, 73, died Feb. 20. He was involved in youth work in his early ministry. He became national youth officer for the Baptist Union of Great Britain and was one of the key organizers of the Baptist World Alliance Youth Center in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1988. He moved to the U.S. and became director of the Baptist World Alliance Youth Department. He was director of Baptist World Aid, a relief and development arm of the Baptist World Alliance, from 1993 to 2014. He was named EthicsDaily.com’s Baptist of the Year in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Judith; two sons, Pete and Tim; and two grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Joe Glass, 5 years as pastor of Oak Level Baptist Church, Bassett, Va.­

