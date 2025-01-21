Trump didn’t take his oath on a Bible: What that means

We all saw it: President-Elect Donald Trump raised his right hand to take the oath of office for the second time, while Melania Trump slowly approached him, holding two Bibles. Yet, as Trump recited the Oath of Office, he never lifted his left hand to place it upon the Bibles.

Was it a mistake? Perhaps. The ceremony was rushed to meet the constitutional requirement of completion as close to noon as possible. However, I can’t help but think there is, at the very least, a subconscious message behind Trump’s decision not to place his hand on the Bible, breaking with the tradition upheld by virtually every president in American history.

America is not, nor has it ever been, a “Christian nation.” Yet every president in our history has identified as a Christian to some degree and, in doing so, sought to demonstrate the seriousness of their commitment to the office by placing their hand upon their sacred text. This act symbolizes reverence for the commitment they are making and, ultimately, their reliance on God as they assume the most powerful office in the world.

Trump’s return to the presidency is largely due to the unwavering support of conservative Christians who have elevated him to an almost messianic figure. Trump has made sweeping promises to defend conservative Christians’ influence in our society and government, vowing to pass legislation that furthers their goal of transforming America into a far-right “Christian” nation. Yet, to anyone who has observed Trump over the past decade, it is clear he is not a Christian. This assertion is not a judgment or condemnation but a simple observation based on facts.

If any other person had:

Stated they don’t need to repent because they don’t do anything wrong

Been unable to name a Bible passage they found inspiring

Declared no one had done more for Christianity than themselves

Bragged about sexually assaulting multiple women

Held up a Bible upside down outside of a church in a blatant publicity stunt

Claimed they alone could bring salvation to the country

Had no record of active church attendance for most of their life

Failed to place their hand on the Bible when taking the oath of office

If anyone else had done that, evangelical Christians likely would conclude such a person was not a Christian. Yet, with Trump, this scrutiny is absent. For conservative Christians, Trump embodies their faith — not a faith rooted in the values of Jesus Christ, but one fixated on retaining privilege and power while actively marginalizing those who do not align with their self-seeking goals.

Many conservative Christians argue that while Trump may not be a Christian, he is being used by God to restore Christian values in America. But what Christian values, exactly?

“Where has Trump demonstrated his love for God? Where has he shown love for his neighbor?”

Jesus summarized the law and prophets in two simple commands: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself.” Where has Trump demonstrated his love for God? Where has he shown love for his neighbor?

Trump’s entire platform is centered on “America First” policies, which contradict the self-giving love of neighbor Jesus commanded. How is it loving to close the border to thousands of refugees and migrants seeking freedom — the same promise that brought our ancestors here? How is it loving to target the transgender community, which makes up less than 2% of our population, by demanding the federal government deny their existence? How is it loving to threaten to invade sovereign nations like Greenland and Panama to seize their resources for America’s benefit? How is it loving one’s enemies — a central tenet of Jesus’ teachings — to pursue political opponents with the full force of the law?

The answer is clear: It is not. Trump’s character and policies in no way reflect truly Christian values. His failure to place his hand on the Bible serves as a symbolic gesture — whether intentional or not — that he has no fidelity to Christ and no intention of honoring the oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Donald Trump demonstrates no fear of God, no respect for people who do not support him, and yet many Christians continue to bow at his throne as if he is the second coming of Christ.

So what are we to do as progressive Christians in light of this new era of Christian nationalism? It is time we embrace the witness of many other prophetic progressive Christian voices that have resisted corrupt American governments in the past, voices like Martin Luther King Jr., who preached, “The church must be reminded that it is not the master or the servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state.”

“We must be the moral compass that holds the Trump administration accountable for its anti-Christ agenda.”

If we are to see our democracy preserved and the values of our faith — which call us to seek the flourishing of all people, regardless of their identity — progressive Christians must rise up with renewed urgency. We must be loud, bold and unrelenting in our call for justice. We must be the moral compass that holds the Trump administration accountable for its anti-Christ agenda. We need to confront conservative Christians with the truth: Their allegiance to Trump is a betrayal of the gospel they claim to uphold.

Trump’s refusal to place his hand on the Bible was more than a mistake; it was a message. It revealed the true nature of what we are facing — a leader who uses the language of faith but lacks any genuine commitment to it. As progressive Christians, we must respond with action, conviction and courage. We cannot afford to be silent. We cannot afford to be passive. The time is now to reclaim our faith, to stand in solidarity with the marginalized and to resist every effort to dismantle our democracy and desecrate the gospel of love and justice.

Let us not be discouraged but emboldened. Let us open our Bibles — the very one Trump refused to touch — and let their message of love, justice and inclusion fuel our fight. For such a time as this, we have been called. And we will not falter.

Brandan Robertson is an author, activist and public theologian working at the intersections of spirituality, sexuality and social renewal. A prolific writer, he is the author of nine books on spirituality, justice and theology, including the INDIES Book of the Year Award Finalist True Inclusion: Creating Communities of Radical Embrace. Robertson received a bachelor of arts degree in pastoral ministry and theology from Moody Bible Institute, a master of theological studies degree from Iliff School of Theology, and a master of arts in political science and public administration from Eastern Illinois University. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in biblical studies from Drew University. He currently resides in New York City.

