Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Trump evangelical advisers exposed to COVID-19 flout CDC guidelines, preach in public

Exclude from home page  |  October 6, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

At least two faith leaders, including one of President Donald Trump’s unofficial evangelical advisers, have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House Rose Garden ceremony and a separate evangelical gathering in Washington, D.C.

More Articles