Trump has long blasted China’s trade practices. His ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles were printed there

October 11, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices — China.

