Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Trump’s Judges: More Religious Ties and More N.R.A. Memberships

Exclude from home page  |  July 19, 2023

Read the full story: The New York Times

When Donald J. Trump was running for president in 2016, he vowed to appoint Supreme Court justices who would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Three justices and six years later, he made good on that promise.

More Articles