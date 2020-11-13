Turkey offended by Pompeo’s plan to discuss religious issues

Turkey took offense at a U.S. statement that said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would promote religious freedom during an upcoming visit to Istanbul and called Wednesday on Washington to focus on racism and hate crimes in the United States instead.
