TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes attorney general halts probe

Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes Arkansas’ attorney general does not obtain personal information of his congregation members as part of an investigation into his false promotion of a product claiming it cured the coronavirus.
CuratedAssociated Press | June 12, 2020
Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes Arkansas’ attorney general does not obtain personal information of his congregation members as part of an investigation into his false promotion of a product claiming it cured the coronavirus.
CuratedAssociated Press
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
CuratedReligion News Service
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionScott Collins
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionRobert Canoy
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedReligion News Service
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionEmmitt Drumgoole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKristopher Norris
OpinionDan Day
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionScott Collins
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionRobert Canoy
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionEmmitt Drumgoole
OpinionKristopher Norris
OpinionDan Day
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionPaul Raybon
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionTimothy Peoples
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionStan Hastey
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedReligion News Service
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff