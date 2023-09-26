Two mainland China bishops to attend big Vatican meeting after tensions

Two bishops from mainland China are due to attend a major Vatican meeting next month, officials said on Thursday, a positive sign after recent tensions between the Holy See and Beijing.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | September 26, 2023
Two bishops from mainland China are due to attend a major Vatican meeting next month, officials said on Thursday, a positive sign after recent tensions between the Holy See and Beijing.
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisCynthia Vacca Davis
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsRay Mwareya
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
OpinionCharlie Fuller
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKen Sehested
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionMartin Thielen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Jarrell
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura and Mark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
OpinionCharlie Fuller
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionGlen Schmucker
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBryan Kelley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionMary Kate Deal
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionSara Robb-Scott
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionSheila Wray Gregoire and Joanna Sawatsky
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff