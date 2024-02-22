Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

U.N. Experts Alarmed Over Reports Of Human Rights Violations Against Palestinian Women

Exclude from home page  |  February 22, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

United Nations experts are raising the alarm over what they say are credible allegations of “egregious” human rights violations by Israeli forces against Palestinian women and girls in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

More Articles