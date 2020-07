Read the full story: BJC

By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court has again declined to hear an emergency appeal challenging limits on worship service gatherings. The ruling leaves in place Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order limiting worship services in the state to no more than 50 attendees, after a Nevada District Court ruled in favor of the governor, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue an injunction pending the church’s appeal.